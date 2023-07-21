American Horror Story: Delicate first trailer shows Kim Kardashian cradling a baby





The first trailer for American Horror Story season 12, subtitled Delicate, has been dropped.

FX released a preliminary teaser trailer for the thriller on Thursday, revealing first look at Kim Kardashian in character. While many of the details remain under wraps.

The highly anticipated season sees the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

Kim, 42, looks unreconisable in the show with her new getup, enthralling fans with her unmatched acting skill in the series,

The story for the new season is adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. On IMDb, Kardashian is credited with playing a character called Siobhan Walsh. Each season of American Horror Story focuses on a new storyline, though some cast members re-appear in multiple seasons.



In the trailer, Kanye West's ex-wife is seen wearing a platinum blonde wig, with her skin painted white. At the end of the clip, Kim is seen cradling a baby.

‘Unbeknown to him, he was narrating what was being done to him’: How The Sixth Commandment brought a harrowing British case to the screen. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kardashian had been taking lessons to prepare for her acting debut.

The reality TV star, while speaking to a media outlet, on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, said: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

Asked if she had been undertaking acting lessons to prepare for the role, the influencer responded: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”