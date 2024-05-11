Kris Jenner spoils Kim Kardashian's son with exorbitant birthday present

Kim Kardashian's son woke up to a $1,500 toy truck as one of his birthday presents

Psalm's big day was complete with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed birthday cake

Kris Jenner recently took extravagant surprises to another level when she gifted her grandson, Psalm West, a jaw-dropping $1,500 toy Tesla for his fifth birthday.

Psalm West can be seen cruising with his sister Chicago, 6, in his own miniaturized version of the iconic electric car in a video clip shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram Stories. His elder brother Saint, 8, also joined in on the fun.

In the clip, Kardashian can also be heard anticipating that her son will now “match mommy,” as she owns a full-size version of the Cybertruck, which ranges in price from $60,990 to nearly $100,000.

“Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday,” she captioned the video along with, “Baby Cyber truck.”

Psalm also told his mom he wanted to drive the all-electric car to school. However, Kim gently redirected his ambitions while encouraging him to enjoy his new toy at home.

Psalm also celebrated his big day with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed birthday cake, which featured the heroes coming out of a sewer with their swords.



“I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!” she wrote alongside a carousel of snaps of them together.

“Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!” The Kardashians star added.

“I’ve never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I’ve made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever.”