King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub

King Charles has put forward a set of conditions to be fulfilled before he would consider meeting his “darling boy” Prince Harry, an expert has revealed.



After Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of his charity, the Invictus Games, Royal fans were expecting a father-son reunion.

However, Harry’s spokesperson announced that the two won’t be meeting in an official statement, revealing that the monarch has a packed schedule.

But a latest report by The Express has revealed that a royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that Charles and Harry would soon meet but on some conditions.

He told Express.co.uk, "I would have thought one is likely to be planned, given that King Charles has a serious illness, though he is displaying amazing energy in his engagements."

"However after this week, when according to Harry’s spokesperson, his commitments precluded a meeting, the King has sent a clear sign that any future visit is likely to be beneficial only if it’s private and planned beforehand without the accompanying media circus which we’ve just seen,” he added.