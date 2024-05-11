 

King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub

King Charles sets terms for meeting with Prince Harry after snubbing him during UK visit

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

King Charles insists on strict terms for meeting with Prince Harry after UK snub

King Charles has put forward a set of conditions to be fulfilled before he would consider meeting his “darling boy” Prince Harry, an expert has revealed.

After Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of his charity, the Invictus Games, Royal fans were expecting a father-son reunion.

However, Harry’s spokesperson announced that the two won’t be meeting in an official statement, revealing that the monarch has a packed schedule.

But a latest report by The Express has revealed that a royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that Charles and Harry would soon meet but on some conditions.

He told Express.co.uk, "I would have thought one is likely to be planned, given that King Charles has a serious illness, though he is displaying amazing energy in his engagements."

"However after this week, when according to Harry’s spokesperson, his commitments precluded a meeting, the King has sent a clear sign that any future visit is likely to be beneficial only if it’s private and planned beforehand without the accompanying media circus which we’ve just seen,” he added.

More From Entertainment

Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton video

Prince William rejects latest claims about Kate Middleton
Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel video

Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel
Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry
King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy

King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy
Kris Jenner spoils Kim Kardashian's son with exorbitant birthday present

Kris Jenner spoils Kim Kardashian's son with exorbitant birthday present
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nigeria tour outshines Prince William's ‘royal' visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nigeria tour outshines Prince William's ‘royal' visit
Meghan Markle reveals why she married Prince Harry on Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle reveals why she married Prince Harry on Nigeria trip
Britney Spears' family considers intervention as her behavior raises concerns

Britney Spears' family considers intervention as her behavior raises concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman discuss MCU future after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman discuss MCU future after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere
'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4
Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover

Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover