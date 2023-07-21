'Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours,' fans on Ken's 'Barbie'

Many critics lauded Ryan Gosling's performance in 'Barbie'

Barbie reviews are here, and apart from Margot Robbie's performance and Greta Gerwig's direction, Ryan Gosling was hailed in the film, with many calling for an Oscar nod for the actor.

On Twitter, fans shared their view on the Canadian star's silver-haired Ken.

"Barbie looks camp right in the eye and turns it into a post-modern meta exploration of existentialism, feminism, the patriarchy and masculinity packaged in a satirical musical comedy homage to the fabric of cinema. It is *the* movie of our time. Ryan Gosling, the Oscar is yours," one reviewer penned.

While another added, "Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken was oscar worthy. One of my biggest doubt was him but I'm glad he proved me wrong. He stole the show for me! Margot Robbie, ofc, fantastic as always. She looked like an actual Barbie the entire movie. The Kens dancing sequence was just wow!"

"Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!" a third added.

The Academy Awards, meanwhile, nominated Gosling twice. One was for his 2007 film Half Nelson, and the other was in 2017 for La La Land.