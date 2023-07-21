John Boyega lets out worst 'Star Wars' name

'Star Wars' and John Boyega have apparently had a love-hate relationship

John Boyega is mincing no words after he was asked to mention the best and worst Star Wars movie he was part of.

Stopping by on the Hot Ones, the 31-year-old revealed, “‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is most definitely the best,” Boyega answered. “Second, for me, comes [‘The Rise of Skywalker’]. The worst – in the most respectful sense – is [‘The Last Jedi’]. But they’re all lovely.”

The British actor has long been a public critic of the sci-fi franchise.

During an interview with GQ magazine in 2020, he slammed the studio, saying, “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up."

Recently, in a chat with Esquire magazine, The Women King star doubled down on his rhetoric, “I’m surprised actors before hadn’t said anything,” adding, “Cause that’s what creates the whole taboo of it all… I’m just glad now that the conversations are being had on a mass level, so it doesn’t feel like one actor is a rebel against the system.”

Boyega, however, added he is still a “massive, massive” Star Wars fan.

“I still am in love with it. I bloody love it,” the actor told Total Film earlier this year.