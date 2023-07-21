Ariana Grande ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater makes Instagram private amid romance rumours

Ariana Grande’s co-star in her upcoming film Wicked, Ethan Slater, locked his Instagram profile after rumours of their romance started making headlines.

According to TMZ, the Save Your Tears hitmaker has started dating the Lightning Bugs in a Jar star after parting ways from her husband Dalton Gomez.

Just days after Grande and Gomez’s divorce news surfaced, it was claimed that she has moved on with Slater after meeting on musical fantasy film.

Slater was also seen wrapping his arms around the singer-actor when they went out to celebrate their co-star in the film Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London back in March.

Recently, a source close to Grande and Gomez revealed that they haven’t been living together since January 2023.

“They came to the decision together,” an insider told the publication. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

According to some media outlets, Gomez has even started dating other women, however, one source told Us Weekly that he wants to win Grande back.

“Dalton has been devastated by it,” the insider said. “A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

“Dalton is really hoping to make things work with Ariana,” the second insider shared. “Despite the rocky patches they’ve been through, he isn’t ready to give up on their marriage.”

“He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this.”