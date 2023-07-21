'The Marvels' new trailer features dynamic superhero trio

'The Marvels' new trailer teases dynamic superhero trio

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are abuzz with excitement as the second trailer for the much-awaited 33rd film, "The Marvels," hits the screens.

The new trailer, which was released following a social media countdown, follows the first glimpse that premiered on Good Morning America in April.



"The Marvels" promises an action-packed storyline that revolves around Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. After reclaiming her identity from the tyrannical Kree, Carol sets out on a quest for revenge against the Supreme Intelligence.

However, unexpected consequences unfold, and she finds herself shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

Carol's journey takes an extraordinary turn when she encounters an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary. In an intriguing twist, her powers become intertwined with those of two other superheroes, forming the formidable trio known as the Marvels.

Brie Larson returns to portray Captain Marvel, leading the star-studded cast in this upcoming film set to hit theaters on November 10.

Joining her are two other dynamic and talented stars: Teyonah Parris, portraying the character Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in the Disney+ series "WandaVision," and Iman Vellani, known for her role as Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel."

The first trailer gave fans a glimpse of the trio's reunion and hinted at their powerful alliance, all under the watchful eye of the iconic character Nick Fury, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson.