Britney Spears and Will.i.am drop their second music collaboration on Friday

Britney Spears collaborated with Will.i.am in her new track. The 41-year-old Britney Spears and 48-year-old Will.i.am dropped their Mind Your Business track on Friday.



The release comes after they teased a snippet of the song via an Instagram post.

Sharing the teaser on Wednesday, Will.i.am wrote, "I am sooo honoured and excited for this release."

He also thanked Britney Spears and hailed her as one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people he met.



He added, "I always loved working with you and always will."

The verse of the song by Britney goes as, "Mind yo business bitch. Uptown, downtown, everywhere I turn around / Hollywood, London, snap-snap is the sound / Paparazzi shot me, I am the economy / Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow, follow me."

Both artists lament their lives in the spotlight, saying they are sick of everyone looking at them like the stars were in breaking news.



The verse flows, "Too much looky-looky, I'm so sick of all these looky-loos / Everybody lookin' at me like I was the breakin' news / Police got a sting, watchin' every step I take / Every move I make, every breath I take."

Mind Your Business is 2nd track that both artists released in collaboration. Their first collab was in 2012 hit, Scream and Shout. That track crossed over 1 billion views on Youtube.