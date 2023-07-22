Royal family could receive more money despite percentage cut: report

Treasury officials have revealed that the proportion of the Crown Estate’s profits paid to the royals will be reduced to 12% from next year, down from the current rate of 25%.



The sovereign grant, which is based on profits generated two years before the financial year in question, was worth £86.3 million this year, unchanged from the year before, according to CNBC.

The royal family is forecast to generate profits of around £1.04 billion from the crown estate in 2023 to 2024 and £1.05 billion in 2024 to 2025, the same outlet, citing the latest report of the royal trustees on the sovereign grant, reported on Friday.

At the new 12% formula, this means the monarchy could receive £124.8 million in 2025 to 2026 and £126 million the following year.

The royal receives a sovereign grant to cover the costs of running their households and for official travel expenses, which is based on surplus revenue of the Crown Estate.



However, new deals for offshore wind farms are expected to see the Estate profits surge by 900 million pound a year.