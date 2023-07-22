Samuel L. Jackson shares verdict on Quentin Tarantino's final film appearance

Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson do wonders on the big screen together. Now the latter somewhat teased to be part of the former’s upcoming flick, The Movie Critic.

During an interview with Vulture, the Marvel star was asked whether he would show his craft in the swan song of the legendary director.

“No comment,” as the actor bursts into laughter, leaving room for speculation for possible colloboration.

The Academy winner also opened up on the lack of black representation in the Taratino's movie Once Upon in Hollywood.

“When I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, I mean, how many Black people are in that movie? Maybe three. It was kind of like watching Goodfellas. When I was in Goodfellas, it’s like me and somebody else,” he added.

However, the 74-year-old added he did not express his concerns when he met him.

“I’ve only seen him once since the movie came out and that was at my Oscar ceremony. He came to that. That’s the only time I’ve seen him and I wasn’t going to talk about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that night,” he told the outlet.