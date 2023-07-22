Priscilla Presley pays touching tribute to Tony Bennett

 
July 22, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla Presley has paid a touching tribute to music legend Tony Bennett, who died on Friday at age of 96.

Taking to Instagram, Priscilla shared a throwback photo of Bennett with a sweet tribute.

She wrote, “Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. You were timeless! Your legendary music is cherished by generations and your talent at painting only exemplified the many talents you beheld.

“We will miss you very much. A sad day for the world. #tonybennett #musiclegend #musicicon #missingyou.”

Tony Bennett, the last in a generation of classic American crooners whose ceaselessly cheery spirit bridged generations to make him a hitmaker across seven decades, died Friday in New York.

The People magazine quoted the representative as saying, “Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3rd, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today.”

The Body and Soul singer is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.

