King Charles, Camilla wish Prince George on 10th birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended sweet birthday wishes to their grandson Prince George, who turns 10 on Saturday.



Reposting Prince George’s birthday portrait shared by his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on Twitter, the palace on behalf of the King and Queen wrote, “Happy Birthday to Prince George!” followed by birthday cake emoji.

The palace also shared the same post on its official Instagram handle to wish Prince George a very happy birthday.

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted the official birthday portrait of Prince George, saying “10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!.”

Thousands of fans have reacted to the post by pressing the heart button and dropping sweet comments.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday to Prince George! He looks just like his dad now.”

Another commented, “Lovely photo and Happy birthday Prince George.”