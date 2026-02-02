 
Geo News

Taylor Swift missed 2026 Grammys for wedding preparations?

Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in late 2023, confirming their engagment on August 26, 2025

By
Hina Ali
|

February 02, 2026

Taylor Swift missed 2026 Grammys for wedding preparations?
Taylor Swift missed 2026 Grammys for wedding preparations?

Taylor Swift skipped the 2026 Grammy Awards and her fans can’t stop talking about it.

The 36-year-old superstar, who usually shines at award shows, didn't show up on the red carpet or at the ceremony.

Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, came out too late to be nominated this year, which means she was not competing and that, apparently, became the reason of her missing the event.

Skipping the Grammys is rare for the Lover hitmaker, who almost always attends.

While she hasn’t said why she stayed away, many of the singer and songwriter’s fans think that she is busy planning her wedding, keeping fans guessing about what’s next for her.

For the unversed, Taylor started dating NFL star Travis Kelce back in late 2023, appearing most of the time together leaving people guessing their relationship status.

The lovebirds went public in early 2024 as they confirmed their engagement on August 26, 2025, exciting fans all over the world.

Now, it seems like that Taylor Swift is taking her time to focus on her personal life, proving that even music’s biggest stars sometimes put life milestones before awards.

Jack Antonoff sparks debate with confusing comments during Grammy night
Jack Antonoff sparks debate with confusing comments during Grammy night
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid mourn loss of beloved family member
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid mourn loss of beloved family member
Savannah Guthrie 84-year-old mother reported missing in Arizona
Savannah Guthrie 84-year-old mother reported missing in Arizona
Sabrina Carpenter receives backlash for 2026 Grammy performance
Sabrina Carpenter receives backlash for 2026 Grammy performance
Cher delivers powerful acceptance speech at Grammys 2026
Cher delivers powerful acceptance speech at Grammys 2026
Justin Bieber soaks in Hailey's support after Grammy tribute
Justin Bieber soaks in Hailey's support after Grammy tribute
Brooklyn Beckham can't resist gushing over wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham can't resist gushing over wife Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez celebrates milestone as Justin Bieber returns to Grammys
Selena Gomez celebrates milestone as Justin Bieber returns to Grammys