Taylor Swift missed 2026 Grammys for wedding preparations?

Taylor Swift skipped the 2026 Grammy Awards and her fans can’t stop talking about it.

The 36-year-old superstar, who usually shines at award shows, didn't show up on the red carpet or at the ceremony.

Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, came out too late to be nominated this year, which means she was not competing and that, apparently, became the reason of her missing the event.

Skipping the Grammys is rare for the Lover hitmaker, who almost always attends.

While she hasn’t said why she stayed away, many of the singer and songwriter’s fans think that she is busy planning her wedding, keeping fans guessing about what’s next for her.

For the unversed, Taylor started dating NFL star Travis Kelce back in late 2023, appearing most of the time together leaving people guessing their relationship status.

The lovebirds went public in early 2024 as they confirmed their engagement on August 26, 2025, exciting fans all over the world.

Now, it seems like that Taylor Swift is taking her time to focus on her personal life, proving that even music’s biggest stars sometimes put life milestones before awards.