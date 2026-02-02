Tom Hiddleston discusses plans for season 3 of The Night Manager'

The Night Manager' season 2 reunites Tom Hiddleston with Hugh Laurie

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager, has teased the third season of the show following season 2 finale.

The second season ended up on a cliffhanger, leaving room for another entry.

During the chat on This Morning, the Loki star revealed that there is a broader scope in terms of imagining where the story goes further.

He added, “I can reveal that there will be, there’s gonna be more. We always constructed this one as the beginning of a 12-episode story.”

Hiddleston further stated about The Night Manager 3, “I think, greater scope in terms of imagining where this story might go, knowing we had another season to come.”

He also opened about his and the makers’ obsession with making trilogies.

“We like trilogies. There’s something satisfying about trilogies, narratively”, said Tom.

The Avengers actor teased that, “They will be sooner with new episodes in comparison to the 10-year gap between seasons one and two.”

The second season of The Night Manager reunited Tom and Hugh Laurie as Jonathan Pine and Richard Roper. The ending of the season morally tangled the cast.

The crime thriller also features Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debickim, Tom Hollander and David Harewood.