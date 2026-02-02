Jack Antonoff sparks debate with confusing comments during Grammy night

Jack Antonoff became part of a heated online discussion during the 2026 Grammy Awards after a red carpet moment left many viewers confused.

The 41-year-old music producer arrived at the event wearing an “ICE Out” pin, which has been used by celebrities to show protest against actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The symbol has gained attention after the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good along with growing protests across the United States.

When Antonoff stopped to speak with Variety on the red carpet, he was asked about the meaning behind the pin.

However, the star’s answer was quick and it attracted attention. He said: “It’s, it’s terrible, you know… for every reason you could imagine, I would think.”

He also admitted that he felt “bit speechless trying to even talk about it” and mentioned that he hoped small communities could help make change.

Soon after, clips of the interview spread all over the internet, with many users criticising his response, saying that it sounded unclear and overly careful.

Some even questioned that why he chose to wear the pin if he could not clearly explain the message behind it.

Others, meanwhile, accused him of showing support without fully speaking up.