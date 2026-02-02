'Saw' director James Wan shares idea for the next sequel

'The Conjuring' director James Wan to team up with Leigh Whannell for 'Saw XI'

Saw's original director James Wan is all set to team up with Leigh Whannell for the 11th sequel of the franchise.

Leigh directed the last Saw movie released in 2023 which brought back Tobin Bell as John Kramer.

The duo will join hands to create the new film for which The Conjuring director has shared a major idea.

According to Wan, the 11th entry is not going to follow the story of 2021 Spiral movie, and is going to keep Kramer in the picture.

He did blame Whannell for removing Jigsaw from the picture as he believes that it is difficult to move forward with the future of Saw without Jigsaw.

The 48-year-old filmmaker told Bloody Disgusting, “And I still blame Leigh for killing off Jigsaw, because it’s f****** hard to try and make any future Saw movies without Jigsaw.”

James preferred not give away much regarding the new film as he said, “This is what I’ll say. Leigh and I, we’re not going to give too much away, but we don’t think you can make a Saw movie without Jigsaw. That’s the bottom line.”

The main aim of both the creators is to bring the original spirit of the film back which is the Jigsaw’s philosophy.

“We want to go back to making a scary Saw movie again, with this omnipresent thing that Jigsaw had in the first film”, added the Insidious director.