John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

John Stamos has recently explained how he initially loathed Full House and later found it interesting due to its “unconventional message”.

During his appearance on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones on July 20, Stamos revealed, “I hated that show...obviously, I ended up loving it.”

The performer, who confessed having Olsen sisters fired from the hit series, stated that over time, he began loving the show because it focused on its “young characters” while he would view as “an adult-led sitcom”.

The musician remembered, “We did a table read of Full House and Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie, read her lines, and people were dying laughing, I mean screaming. I was like, ‘What’s happening here?’”

Full House
The actor shared that he “left the reading and called his agent” asking him to get him out of the show.

“I fought it for a long time. And then I finally said, ‘What am I doing, it's a beautiful show’,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Stamos continued, “We built it with sweetness and kindness. There was no central character on that show, I realised,” noting that the “central character was love”.

The actor disclosed why Full House became a “special project” for him over the years.

“We were the best representation of a loving family. Not a normal family, and the new normal was an unconventional family,” he added. 

Watch here:


