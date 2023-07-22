Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out

Johnny Depp, known for his role as Captian Jack Sparrow, who is on tour with his hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires reportedly passed out at the hotel resulting in the cancellation of the band's latest concert in Budapest.



Mid-day reports that the Edward Scissor Hands star missed the sound check, creating no suspicion as it was not the first time it did it.

Hungarian news outlet Blikk reported a source saying that everything for the concert was set, everyone was ready, and it didn't occur to him that there could be a problem.

The source added, "Johnny Depp didn't take part in preparations, and a staff member set up his mic, but it wasn't unusual. We heard Depp was over excited about the concert and couldn't leave the hotel. Then we heard that a doctor has been called for his checkup."

The seriousness of the whole situation forced the band to postpone their show out of their concern for Johnny Depp's health and safety.

Johnny Depp is the founder and rhythm guitarist of the band Hollywood Vampires.

Other band members include veteran rockers such as Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Alice Cooper is the main guitarist, and Tommy Henriksen serves as co-lead and rhythm guitarist of the band.

Some of the other collaborators of the band include Christopher Lee, Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Joe Walsh.