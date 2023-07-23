Paris St-Germain faces accusations of 'moral harassment' over Kylian Mbappe's omission

Kylian Mbappe has won five French titles during his time at PSG.—Reuters

Paris St-Germain (PSG) has come under scrutiny and faced allegations of "moral harassment" after excluding star striker Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour of Asia. The French footballers' union has expressed its disapproval, stating that it may take legal action against the club.

As PSG's all-time leading goalscorer, Mbappe holds a pivotal position within the team. However, he has informed the club that he has no intentions of extending his contract, which currently has 12 months remaining. While PSG seeks to sell the 24-year-old forward to secure a transfer fee, Mbappe has asserted his plan to remain with the club until the conclusion of his existing deal.

The club originally acquired Mbappe for a staggering fee of £165.7 million during his transfer from Monaco in 2017. Despite his imminent departure, Mbappe's significant contributions over the past six years have solidified his status as a key player, scoring an impressive 212 goals in 260 games. Additionally, he has received numerous accolades, including five Ligue 1 Golden Boots and playing a pivotal role in France's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign.

His decision not to extend his contract with PSG took many by surprise, as there were widespread expectations of him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of his current deal in 2022. PSG's chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, firmly stated that Mbappe will not be allowed to leave for free in 2024, emphasising the club's stance on the matter.

The exclusion of Mbappe from the squad for the tour to Japan and South Korea has raised concerns within the National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP). In a statement, the UNFP asserted that players, including Mbappe, should be entitled to the same working conditions as any other professional workforce.

They emphasised that subjecting an employee to pressure or deteriorating working conditions to force them to leave or accept the employer's wishes constitutes moral harassment, a practice firmly condemned by French law. As a result, the UNFP has reserved the right to pursue civil and criminal actions against any club engaging in such behaviour.

With the controversy surrounding Mbappe's future, PSG's new manager, Luis Enrique, takes the reins from Christophe Galtier, stepping into a challenging situation that requires delicate handling of the situation to ensure the club's stability and success.