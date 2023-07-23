Victoria Beckham shares sweet memories with husband David and Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham is sharing the sweet memories of the star-studded night at Messi's Inter Miami debut match.

David’s beloved wife proudly shared glimpses of the successful event as her husband David Inter Miami team stormed to victory in Lionel Messi's debut against Cruz Azul.

The fashion designer, 49, gushed over her husband on Instagram, and said she is so 'proud' while hugging the former footballer, 48, on the pitch in one snap.

She shared a gallery of glamorous photos of the couple and their two youngest children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, at the match.

The family was thrilled when Messi sealed a 2-1 win for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup game on Friday night.

Victoria - who also shares Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20, with David - looked incredible in a stylish black cut-out jumpsuit for the big night.

Victoria was every inch the doting wife as she wrapped her arms around David's neck while posing for photos at the star-studded game.

Victoria penned: 'I just can’t express how proud of davidbeckham I am.Wow! What a night in Miami!! cruzbeckham #harperseven'.

In a second social media post, Victoria, David and Harper beamed as they posed with pal Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West.

David and Victoria also posed with pregnant Serena Williams, who donned a cropped T-shirt and leggings, at the star-studded game.