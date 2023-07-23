Lewis Hamilton stuns in bright yellow co-ord ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was seen putting on a fashionable display by wearing a bright yellow co-ord seat ahead of his Formula One Grand Prix race on Monday in Hungary.



The 38-year-old racing driver arrived at the paddock ahead of his race and looked dapper in his stylish attire.

He styled her ensemble with sparkly stud earrings and wore a lavish white watch.

The fashion icon never shies away from trying fancy dresses. Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, he was spotted in a vibrant red and green zebra print waistcoat styling it with a pink and blue patterned shirt and matching teal cargo trousers.

Lewis appeared in high spirits as he had beaten Max Verstappen in the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

The Formula One driver, who often heads out in trendy appearances, seemed quite focused and ready for his race on Monday, reports Dailymail.

He kept a straight face and wore black sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun.

The seven times world champion has been the most talked about racing figure since his debut in 2007, and since then, the British racer has claimed to be the greatest-ever driver in the racing sports.

Lewis recently teased that he might make a cameo in the F1 racing-inspired Hollywood film, adding that the movie will feature Brad Pitt as the lead role.