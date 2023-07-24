Rihanna dresses like 100 bucks as she steps out for dinner with son RZA

Rihanna was looking like 100 bucks as she stepped out with her son a dinner date, showing off her baby bump.

The Umbrella hitmaker, 35, cradled her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, as the toddler slept in her arms in a two-piece denim outfit, consisting of pants and a jacket. Meanwhile, his black sneakers were carried by momma as he slept soundly.

RiRi herself wore a pair of light wash jeans with a crop top over which she added a floor-length coat with $100 bills printed on it and wore black boot. She accessorised with a silver necklace and styled her hair in braided pigtails.

The mother-son outing was at the musician’s go-to Los Angeles restaurant, Georgio Baldi, on Saturday night, July 22nd, 2023, via Page Six.

The Fenty Beauty founder is expecting her second child with beau A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, with whom she began dating in 2020.

They announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2022 and welcomed baby RZA in May of that year.

Rocky also featured his son and partner in his newest ad for Beats Studio Pro, which was directed by him.

In the ad, Rihanna calls out to him to let him know they ran out of diapers and he needs to go to the store while he is working in his home studio.

Rocky then runs to the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, in the midst of rowdy chaos of everyday and the raucous of the paps. In the store, he grabs a pack of diapers off the shelf which features an image of RZA.

The couple is excited about their new addition to the family. Back in February, Rihanna told People Magazine that she “wants several kids and is happy that her son [will] have a sibling come summer.”

