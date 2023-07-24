Rihanna plans to have a large family with ASAP Rocky amid second pregnancy

File Footage

Rihanna is not going to stop after giving birth to her second baby a year after welcoming son RZA Athelston Mayers, claimed an insider.

Amid her second pregnancy with beau A$AP Rocky, an insider told Heat Magazine that the Umbrella singer plans to have a large family.

The source said RiRi has been “blown away” by motherhood and now wants to have 10 babies with her partner, whom she started dating at the start of the covid 19 pandemic.

“She always used to say she wanted three or four kids, but as soon as she had her son that number doubled – now she’s talking about having ten!” the source said.

“Yes, they’re about to welcome their second baby in the space of only two years, but they’re already talking about the next one and laughing about being surrounded by a huge family as they grow old together.

“They both say ten is the magic number for the ultimate perfect brood. They have so much love in their hearts and feel like this is their destiny,” the insider continued.

As for her relationship with Rocky, the insider said the duo is “madly in love” and on a “real high” at the moment, adding that they are always talking about having their own big family.

“Rocky’s all for having a football team of a family – they can’t think of a more beautiful scenario. He’s so proud of Rihanna and has been bragging about how they’re just getting started,” the source said.

The insider alluded that the pair might exchange vows soon as “this is a very happy time for both of them.”