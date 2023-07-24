Major developments in This Morning: Holly Willoughby to take charge as she returns

ITV bosses are making some major developments as they have decided not to make a big money hiring to replace Phillip Schofield.

Moreover, Holly Willoughby will soon get back to her seat as she returns in September from her summer break.

The Daily Mail can reveal that the star will instead have rotating co-hosts when she fronts the under-threat show Monday to Thursday rather than chiefs poaching a bigger star from a rival show or channel as they attempt to take the programme, which was once the jewel in its crown, back to its glory days following the recent scandal.

Insiders at This Morning say that they will mostly be Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, though Holly, 42, will be joined sporadically by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond who currently host on Fridays and holidays.

It means that Holly's dream that she would be paired with Alison, 48, is over because she is too busy to commit to working four days on the daytime show, say insiders.

Holly, who is currently on a family holiday in the Algarve, is to sign a new contract 'any day now' which will be even more lucrative than the £700,000 deal that she is already on.

Insiders at ITV say that this system will not only mean that she is 'Queen Bee' but that a fallout between two main anchors like hers with Phillip will be avoided.

An ITV source said; 'The idea of finding the next Phil to sit next to Holly has been disregarded by This Morning's bosses. It will be Holly along with whichever rotating presenter is selected to join her. It will essentially be Holly's show.

'Bosses hope that they can put all of the Schofield scandal behind them and start concentrating on the content of the show rather than the twosome presenting it. At least this way there won't be any falling out.

'Holly is so excited about the plan, she loves Josie, Craig, Alison and Dermot. It's a happy ship and she made the decision not to quit but instead to return and keep things going while being at the helm. Holly is absolutely determined to head up the challenge to make the show a success again.'