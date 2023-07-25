BBC apologises for inappropriate question to Morocco women's team captain

BBC apologises for controversial question to Morocco women's team captain.—[email protected]

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has issued an apology for an "inappropriate" question posed by one of its reporters to the captain of the Morocco women's national team during a media conference ahead of their Women's World Cup opener against Germany.

The reporter from the British news organisation World Service asked Ghizlane Chebbak about the sexual orientation of the players in the squad and what life is like for them in Morocco.

The question was quickly interrupted by the press conference moderator, who deemed it too political and requested that questions stick to football-related matters. However, the reporter insisted that the query was not political but about people, leading to a statement from a BBC spokesperson later, acknowledging the inappropriateness and asserting that there was no intention to cause harm or distress.

The controversial question prompted dismay among some members of the Moroccan media present at the conference. Journalists Steph Yang from The Athletic and Shireen Ahmed from CBC Sports also criticised the reporter's line of questioning, highlighting the potential harm it may cause to players and the ethical concerns surrounding such inquiries.

Morocco began their Women's World Cup campaign with a challenging 6-0 defeat against Germany, setting the stage for further discussions about the sport and its social impact. In a separate development, FIFA has allowed team captains to wear armbands representing various social causes during the tournament, including gender equality and inclusion.

As the Women's World Cup progresses, the focus on sportsmanship, inclusivity, and respectful journalism will remain at the forefront, urging all stakeholders to foster an environment that celebrates the game while being mindful of the sensitivity of certain topics.