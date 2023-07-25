 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle sets up 'shop in hotel suite' to be close to talent agent

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markle has reportedly set up camp in California to stay closer to her new business partners.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has lost her deal with Spotify, is now intending to be near her new talent agency.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield said on GB News: "One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency William Morris Endeavour and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities.

The expert added: “She wants to be a power player in Hollywood and that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go."

This comes as Meghan signed a new contract with William Morris Endeavour (WME) to get herself represented. Other famous clients with the agency are Adele, Dwayne Johnson and her pal Serena Williams.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show video

Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement amid backlash, snubs
Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good' video

Prince Andrew 'digging his heels' in 30-room house: 'Optics don't look good'
Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals video

Prince Harry wants to 'come back' after causing 'too much' damage to Royals
Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George

Fiercely protective Kate Middleton won't let Harry harm George
King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'

King Charles engages in hilarious banter with veteran of World War II: 'Tact is my middle name'
‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

‘You stole my flow’: A$AP Rocky debuts Travis Scott diss song

Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined' due to body's condition

Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined' due to body's condition
Kate Middleton receives backlash over magazine cover

Kate Middleton receives backlash over magazine cover