King Charles likely to ditch holiday tradition with new plan

King Charles III will reportedly scrap his holiday tradition with new plan to mark death anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The newly crowned King will ditch his annual trip to the Castle of Mey in Caithness to mark the first anniversary of his accession in Balmoral instead, former royal butler Grant Harrold has claimed.



Harrold said in an interview with Spin Genie: "The King has already got his own private home at Balmoral. Now, he's a huge believer in traditional protocol. He will go up to Scotland at the end of this month.



"And historically, he goes up to the Castle of Mey, which he is a trustee of. He would always spend the week there. I don't think he will be going this year. My gut is telling me that he will do the whole ceremony of arriving at Balmoral. He’ll divide his time between Balmoral and back home."

He added that this trip to Balmoral will be one of "mixed emotions" for the King as he has been going there for many years with his late father and mother.

Charles usually enjoys spending a week in August at the Mey castle, which once belonged to the Queen, but this year he will spend the summer in Balmoral as part of traditional protocol.

