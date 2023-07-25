Christopher Nolan waged ‘war’ on Hindus with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh intimate scene

File Footage

Christopher Nolan has enraged the Hindu community with provocative scene in Oppenheimer featuring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.



Indian officials have condemned the biographical thriller while urging the acclaimed director to remove the scene from the film as it hurts sentiments of Hindu community.

Founder of the Save Culture Save India (SCSI) Foundation, Uday Mahurkar, took to Twitter to bash Nolan for the racy scene in the movie which also included sacred Bhagwad Geeta.

In a lengthy post, he penned that the scene in question is “scathing attack on Hinduism,” adding that Nolan waged a war on Hindus by including the 15-minute sequence in the movie.

He penned that “a scene in the movie shows a woman makes a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse. She is holding Bhagwad Geeta in one hand, and the other hands seems to be adjusting the position of their reproductive organs.”

“The Bhagwad Geeta is one of the most revered scriptures of Hinduism,” he continued, adding, “We do not know the motivation and logic behind this unnecessary scene on life of a scientist.”

He added, “But this is a direct assault on religious beliefs of a billion tolerant Hindus, rather it amounts to waging a war on the Hindu community and almost appears to be part of a larger conspiracy by anti-Hindu forces.”

During the intimate scene, Murphy’s character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, stops sexual intercourse to read the verse, “I am become Death, destroyer of worlds,” before resuming the act.

Mahurkar also said that Hollywood directors do not use Islamic scripture and the Quran in their films so as not to “offend the value system of a common Muslim,” adding, “Why should not the same courtesy be also extended to Hindus?”

He went on to urge Nolan to remove the racy from the latest blockbuster to “uphold [the] dignity” of the Bhagavad Gita.

“Should you choose to ignore this appeal it would be deemed as a deliberate assault on Indian [civilization],” Mahurkar added.