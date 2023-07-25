Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios

Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) joined forces in a united protest outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Friday.

Amid scorching summer temperatures, actors and writers showed up in significant numbers to voice their grievances against Hollywood studios and streaming platforms for their failure to establish fair contracts with the respective unions.



Chanting "Whose stories? Our stories," the protestors expressed solidarity with each other, highlighting concerns over pay, residuals, and the overall state of the industry. However, the primary focus of their frustration was artificial intelligence (AI). The protestors believe that AI poses a serious threat to the entertainment industry, allowing studios to exploit actors' likenesses without proper compensation or consent.

Bri Collins, known for her role as Olivia in Amazon's The Underground Railroad, emphasized her worries about the impact of AI on background actors, who often receive meager pay but rely on their gigs to advance their careers. She denounced the producers' use of actors' scans without consent, calling it "disgusting" and demanding fair compensation.

Voice actor Nicole Vigil, recognized for her work in video games such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and Assassin's Creed II: Discovery, expressed her frustration with studios lagging in adopting AI regulations. She described AI as the "Wild West" and stressed the need for guidelines to protect actors' rights and livelihoods in the face of rapidly advancing technology.

While the protestors advocated for AI regulation, they clarified that they don't seek to eliminate AI altogether. Instead, they believe in establishing necessary guardrails to ensure AI's responsible use and prevent exploitation.

Brian Lee, a 30-year-old actor, highlighted the stark income disparity between actors and high-earning CEOs and studio executives, underscoring the urgency of AI regulation to ensure actors receive a fair share of the industry's benefits.

The protest at Paramount Studios serves as a strong call for the industry to address the pressing concerns surrounding AI and its potential impact on actors' rights and livelihoods. As AI continues to advance, actors and writers demand proactive measures from studios and the support of their unions to navigate these uncharted technological waters responsibly.