High Stakes: Disney's 'The Acolyte' spends $49.2 million on pre-production

Disney has announced that its upcoming Star Wars streaming series, The Acolyte, had a pre-production budget of $49.2 million.

This surpasses the pre-production budget of the big-screen Star Wars blockbuster Rogue One by $5.5 million. Last year's Star Wars streaming series, Andor, also had high pre-production costs due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Acolyte is set to take place around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and features a cast including Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves.

Filmed in the United Kingdom, The Acolyte benefits from the Television Tax Relief scheme, allowing studios to claim up to 25% cash reimbursement for expenses in the country.

As Disney focuses on theatrical releases for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, the release of The Acolyte on Disney+ poses challenges in determining revenue generation, as subscribers pay a single fee for access to all new content. Star Wars fans eagerly await this addition to the beloved franchise.