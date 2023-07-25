 
menu menu menu

High Stakes: Disney's 'The Acolyte' spends $49.2 million on pre-production

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

High Stakes: Disneys The Acolyte spends $49.2 million on pre-production
High Stakes: Disney's 'The Acolyte' spends $49.2 million on pre-production

Disney has announced that its upcoming Star Wars streaming series, The Acolyte, had a pre-production budget of $49.2 million. 

This surpasses the pre-production budget of the big-screen Star Wars blockbuster Rogue One by $5.5 million. Last year's Star Wars streaming series, Andor, also had high pre-production costs due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Acolyte is set to take place around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and features a cast including Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and a cameo appearance by Keanu Reeves.

Filmed in the United Kingdom, The Acolyte benefits from the Television Tax Relief scheme, allowing studios to claim up to 25% cash reimbursement for expenses in the country.

As Disney focuses on theatrical releases for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, the release of The Acolyte on Disney+ poses challenges in determining revenue generation, as subscribers pay a single fee for access to all new content. Star Wars fans eagerly await this addition to the beloved franchise.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate attended billionaire's wedding with Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

Prince William and Kate attended billionaire's wedding with Tom Brady and Irina Shayk
Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon recall auditioning for 'The Holiday'

Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon recall auditioning for 'The Holiday'
Katie Price shows off new nose job after mother’s warning

Katie Price shows off new nose job after mother’s warning
Prince William, Harry’s reconciliation ‘possible’

Prince William, Harry’s reconciliation ‘possible’
Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?

Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?
Issa Rae confesses her body not ready for ‘Barbie-shape’ before filming Barbie

Issa Rae confesses her body not ready for ‘Barbie-shape’ before filming Barbie
Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA

Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA

Kate Middleton gives up accessory taken up by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

Kate Middleton gives up accessory taken up by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures

Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures