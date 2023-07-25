Gigi Hadid reacts to Zayn Malik's photo

Gigi Hadid on Monday surprised her fans when she showed subtle support to her former partner Zayn Malik.

The supermodel shares a 2-year-old daughter Khai with the Pakistani-origin British singer.

Gigi showed her support by liking an Instagram photo of Zayn Malik in front of a piano.

In the photo, the singer is seen shirtless with his back facing the camera, showing off a massive tattoo of a building down his spine.

The photo left fans wondering if Zayn was preparing to release more music soon given the July 21 release of "Love Like This," his first solo track in two years.

Before releasing his latest song, Zayn took to Instagram to write a sweet message to his fans.

He wrote, "thanks for all the love!! without you, none of this is possible, can't tell you all how happy and grateful i am. peace and love [sic]."