Meghan Markle split will be 'better' for Prince Harry in many 'respects'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's split rumours are completely baseless, says an insider.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been making headlines over conjecture about their separation, are still going strong.

The couple is not "taking time apart", an insider reveals.

"It's not true, it's literally made up," they told Page Six.



This comes as Meghan's former friend, Lizzie Cundy, claims "writing is on the wall" for Harry.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lizzie said: "I don't want to see any couples split up when any marriage falls apart it's sad, especially when you have children. We could all see the writing was on the wall, it's very different when you're a celebrity princess than being a royal princess and frankly Meghan just wasn't up for the job.

"She didn't want to put the hard work in opening hospitals and doing all the roles that royals do, it's not easy it's not glamorous, it's not like on the red carpet. I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top dog star of the show and Princess Kate was always going to have that role."

Lizzie added that the split would be beneficial for Harry, noting: "I think it will be in some respects better for Harry, we've got to look at it from Harry's side he's in California now, he's got none of his friends. He's got no family, he's got a rift with his father and his brother, it must be very lonely at times."