Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announced their engagement in March this year

According to sources, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have decided to end their three-year relationship, including their engagement.

The couple, both 30 years old, were first rumored to be together in August 2021 and confirmed their romance on social media the following month.

In March of 2022, Rosalía, the Spanish singer, disclosed that she had a tattoo of "RR" on her foot. She informed Teen Vogue that she had informed Alejandro beforehand that she would be getting the initials of their shared last name (Alejandro's given last name is Ruiz) inked.

The following month, Alejandro revealed that he had "Rosalía" tattooed above his navel in a handwritten font.

In the same month, the couple announced their engagement in the music video for their song "Beso," which appeared on their joint EP RR.

During the same month, the couple spoke to Billboard in an interview where they shared details about their relationship and what they have learned from each other and how they apply it to their work.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," Alejandro told the outlet. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you?"

Rosalía also talked about how much their relationship meant to her in the same interview, saying, "Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second.”