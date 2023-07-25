LeBron James' teen son Bronny James rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest

West guard Bronny James (6) with father LeBron James following the McDonald's All American Boy's high school basketball game at Toyota Center. — Reuters/File

ESPN Tuesday reported that the 18-year-old son of NBA icon LeBron James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session with the University of Southern California basketball team.

A family spokesperson has confirmed that he is now in stable condition. Medical professionals attended to Bronny James immediately after the incident on Monday and promptly took him to the hospital for further care.

ESPN further mentioned that he has been moved out of intensive care. However, the spokesperson did not disclose additional details regarding the location or specifics of the incident.

At this moment, both the family spokesperson and LeBron James' agent are not available for comments.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said, according to ESPN.

James is a highly acclaimed freshman guard joining the Trojans, earning recognition as a McDonald's All-American during his senior year in high school.

His father, the renowned basketball player with the Los Angeles Lakers, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, has expressed a desire to share the NBA court with his son someday before concluding his illustrious career.