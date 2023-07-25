 
menu menu menu

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Universal and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, the first film in a new trilogy that follows the iconic 1973 horror movie, The Exorcist.

The trailer was released alongside the announcement that the follow-up film, The Exorcist: Deceiver, will be released nationwide on April 18, 2025.

The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, tells the story of Victor Fielding, played by Leslie Odom Jr., who has raised his daughter Angela alone since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago.

When Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, Victor must confront the depths of evil and seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil, played by Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, who reprises her role as the woman forever altered by the possession of her daughter Regan five decades earlier.

The film also stars Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, and Norbert Leo Butz. The Exorcist: Believer will open on October 13th of this year, going head to head with the drama film Ordinary Angels, which stars Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

The script for The Exorcist: Believer was written by Green and Peter Sattler, based on a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green, which is in turn based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. 

More From Entertainment:

'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73

'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73
Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'
Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US
Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency

Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency
Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing

Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing
Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!