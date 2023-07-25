‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed

Universal and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, the first film in a new trilogy that follows the iconic 1973 horror movie, The Exorcist.

The trailer was released alongside the announcement that the follow-up film, The Exorcist: Deceiver, will be released nationwide on April 18, 2025.

The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green, tells the story of Victor Fielding, played by Leslie Odom Jr., who has raised his daughter Angela alone since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago.

When Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, Victor must confront the depths of evil and seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil, played by Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, who reprises her role as the woman forever altered by the possession of her daughter Regan five decades earlier.

The film also stars Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, and Norbert Leo Butz. The Exorcist: Believer will open on October 13th of this year, going head to head with the drama film Ordinary Angels, which stars Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

The script for The Exorcist: Believer was written by Green and Peter Sattler, based on a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green, which is in turn based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.