Taylor Swift thanks fans as 'Anti-Hero' joins Spotify's 'Billions Club'

Taylor Swift has received another benchmark adding to her already impressive singing resume. The songstress has scored yet another entry into "Billions Club" on Spotify meaning that her song have been played over a billion times on the platform.



The 33-year-old singer released a heartfelt statement following her achievement in which she thanked her fans for their support.

The music streaming platform revealed that Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift has been streamed over a billion times on the platform.

Mirror reports that Spotify shared the achievement of Taylor Swift in a post on social media. Their post read, "Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero is the newest member of the Billions Club. Thanks to all the fans."

Taking to Instagram, Swift responded to the announcement by writing, "Thanks a billion guys."

Fans have celebrated the achievement with her with one writing, "Deserved."

Another congratulated her while hailing Anti-Hero as the best song. A third fan wrote, "Congrats on 1 billion."

This isn't the first time Taylor has achieved more than a billion streams on Spotify. She had already her three songs added to the Billions Club.

Those songs include Shake It Off, Blank Space and I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

Anti-Hero is from an album named Midnight that was last year by Taylor Swift.

There are a total of 449 songs in the Billions Club on Spotify and the artists who have achieved this hallmark include Rihanna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, ABBA, Adele and The Weekend.