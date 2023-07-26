Snoop Dogg no longer performing at 'Hollywood Super Bowl' amid ongoing strike

Snoop Dogg also postponed his shows in June to show solidarity amid Hollywood strike

Snoop Dogg will no longer perform any shows at the Hollywood Super Bowl amid the ongoing actors and writers strike.

Dogg, taking it to his Instagram, shared a post announcing that he has decided to cancel his upcoming Hollywood Super Bowl Shows due to the strike and uncertainty of when this will be over.

The American rapper wrote: 'We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show.”

'We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work”, wrote the Ain’t No Fun singer.

Previously, he also shared the news of postponing his shows in June to show support to the actors and writers over their strike call against the Screen Actors Guild federation.

On June 2, the 51-year-old rapper penned a note that read: “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl.”

He also announced the new dates of his shows in the note. “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

As per Daily Mail, Snoop Dogg has been the biggest supporter of the actors and writers amid the ongoing strike. He showed his solidarity by sending a food truck to the picketers surrounding Paramount Studios.