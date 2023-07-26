 
King Charles supports son Prince William over THIS new role


Web Desk

July 26, 2023

King Charles supports son Prince William over new patronage

Britain’s King Charles has extended support to his elder son Prince William as the latter accepted new patronage.

The Prince of Wales unveiled on Tuesday his new patronage.

The future king turned to social media and disclosed that he has become patron of a new appeal, The Fleming Centre.

Prince William wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance.

“The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it.”

Reacting to it, the palace, on behalf of the king, retweeted William’s tweet in a move to support him.

“The Prince of Wales has become Patron of a new appeal to create The Fleming Centre, which will drive a global movement to tackle antimicrobial resistance.”

The palace also shared details about Prince William’s new patronage, The Fleming Centre.

