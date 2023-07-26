‘Humiliating’ claim about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turns out to be false

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently making headlines over their rift and split rumours.



Amid these rumours, the California-based royal couple were also reportedly banned from private members club near their Montecito mansion, California recently, however, these claims have turned out to be baseless.

Lady Victoria Hervey in a programme on GB News had claimed, "I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred."

Lady Victoria said Meghan Markle and Harry have been banned from a private members’ club as people “don’t like paparazzi”.

Some media outlets dubbed it ‘humiliating’ for Meghan and Harry amid their split rumours.

Now, according to Daily Star, the above mentioned claims have been dispelled by an insider who informed the outlet that Meghan and Harry remained "more than welcome" there.

The publication further says over 750 high-profile guests are members of the private club which is located in West Hollywood, San Vicente Bungalows.