Netflix Bridgeton's Nicola Coughlan talks growing up with Luke Newton on set

Netflix Bridgeton’s Nicola Coughlan has just gotten candid about the relationship she has with her costar Luke Newton, aka Colin Bridgeton.



She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with Entertainment Tonight.

It all happened while she was attending the premiere of the New York City premiere of season 3 of Bridgerton.

During that conversation she tugged at heartstrings by dishing on the bond they share, especially when it comes to doing ‘spicy scenes’ or comedy.

She was even quoted saying, “It’s incredibly special honestly, cause I feel like we were babies when we met even though I was a fully grown woman.

“But we’ve really grown throughout this show and the relationship between the characters have changed and we need to become like a really strong partnership in order to do this because it’s a very vulnerable season and lots of different ways even in the comedy ways,” she also added while talking to the outlet.

“People think you mean the spicy scenes yes I mean those but also with comedy you really need like a really receptive partner and he was that.”

“Now I get to travel the world with my frind and its like the coolest,” she also added before signing off.