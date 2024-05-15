 

King Charles marks major milestone amid his cancer battle

Buckingham Palace had announced in February that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

King Charles on Tuesday held his first investiture after being diagnosed with cancer, handing honours to ‘extraordinary individuals’ such as the Archbishop of Canterbury and Dame Jilly Cooper.

Palace shared a video of King Charles holding his investiture at Windsor Castle.

The palace said, “Marking his return to Investitures, The King has presented honours to extraordinary individuals at Windsor Castle.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby KGC was honoured for services to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation.

Dame Jilly Cooper Dame Commander for services to literature and to charity.

And Dr. Sanjay Bhandari MBE for services to sport.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer after he underwent routine hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

King Charles last conducted an investiture in December 2023.

