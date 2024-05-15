 

Buckingham Palace shares exciting news after King Charles major decision

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Buckingham Palace has shared an exciting news following King Charles major decision to strengthen his power on the reign.

The palace released photos of Duke of Kent and revealed the Duke has marked his 55 years of service and commitment to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with a visit to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

According to the statement issued on royal family’s website, “As President for over a quarter of the RNLI’s existence, The Duke of Kent has visited stations around the UK and Ireland and has witnessed notable change through the years, from opening the first RNLI office in Poole in 1976, to attending the naming ceremony of an all-weather lifeboat named after His Royal Highness in 2005.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the RNLI proudly announced that King Charles is to become the new Patron of the lifesaving charity. He succeeds Queen Elizabeth II and continues the tradition of patronage for the charity by the reigning monarch.

The reigning monarchs have traditionally served as the figurehead for the lifesaving charity since it was founded in 1824, with George IV its first patron.

