Britney Spears' hit song 'Toxic' reaches a billion streams on Spotify

|July 26, 2023

Britney Spears continues to leave her mark on the music world, even though it's been some time since her last album release. 

Recently, her hit song "Toxic" achieved a significant milestone, joining the exclusive 'Billions Club' on Spotify, garnering over a billion streams. Surpassing legendary tracks like ABBA's "Dancing Queen" from 1976, Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" from 1987, and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" from 2017, "Toxic" stands as a testament to its enduring popularity. While celebrating this achievement, Britney is also relishing the success of her latest release, "Mind Your Business," a collaboration with Will.i.am.

"Toxic" has secured its place as one of the best-selling songs of all time, making it the fourth song on Spotify to reach the billion-stream milestone. 

Coincidentally, on the same day, Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" also reached the billion-stream mark. Britney's hit single is indeed her most successful, with her second best-selling song on Spotify, "Baby One More Time," accumulating a total of 650 million streams.

Originally featured in her 2003 album "In the Zone," "Toxic" was initially intended to be a duet with Kylie Minogue. However, the Australian singer declined the offer.


