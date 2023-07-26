Drake's emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage

Musician Drake's love for his mom is not secret and the recent fan-made videos coming out from his stop at Madison Square Garden, in New York City of his It's All a Blur tour reveal that he's a certified Mama's boy.



Drake was joined on stage by his mother Sandi Graham and he performed his 2011's Look What You Have Done, a song dedicated to his family.

The videos saw his mom sitting beside him on a couch as he rapped the song.

His 2011 Look What You've Done lyrics are a tribute to his mom for his upbringing and a wish to take care of his mother after finding success in the entertainment industry.

The lyrics of his song go, "You get the operation you dreamed of / And I finally send you to Rome / And get to make good on my promise / It all worked out girl, we shoulda known / 'Cause you deserve it,"

According to People magazine, as Drake continued rapping the song, Sandi smiled and later her hand on her face seemingly holding back her tears.

This was the first time Drake performed this track since 2012.

Drake never shied away from expressing his love for his mother as he shared a tributary post on his mother's birthday in January.

He captioned the post, "Thank you Mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

