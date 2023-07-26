 
menu menu menu

Drake's emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Drake's emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage

Musician Drake's love for his mom is not secret and the recent fan-made videos coming out from his stop at Madison Square Garden, in New York City of his It's All a Blur tour reveal that he's a certified Mama's boy.

Drake was joined on stage by his mother Sandi Graham and he performed his 2011's Look What You Have Done, a song dedicated to his family.

The videos saw his mom sitting beside him on a couch as he rapped the song. 

Drakes emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage

His 2011 Look What You've Done lyrics are a tribute to his mom for his upbringing and a wish to take care of his mother after finding success in the entertainment industry.

The lyrics of his song go, "You get the operation you dreamed of / And I finally send you to Rome / And get to make good on my promise / It all worked out girl, we shoulda known / 'Cause you deserve it,"

According to People magazine, as Drake continued rapping the song, Sandi smiled and later her hand on her face seemingly holding back her tears.

This was the first time Drake performed this track since 2012.

Drake never shied away from expressing his love for his mother as he shared a tributary post on his mother's birthday in January.

He captioned the post, "Thank you Mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham dazzles in chic black ensemble during Miami beach outing

Victoria Beckham dazzles in chic black ensemble during Miami beach outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’
Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event

Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event
Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’

Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’
Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China

Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China
Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’

Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’
Dennis Quaid on how Christianity helped him battle with ‘cocaine addiction’

Dennis Quaid on how Christianity helped him battle with ‘cocaine addiction’
Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’

Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’
Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt

Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt