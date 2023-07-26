Video of Prince Harry and Cillian Murphy goes viral after 'Oppenheimer' release

After the release of "Oppenheimer", a video of Prince Harry and actor Cillian Murphy has been circulated online to mock the Duke of Sussex.



The purported video of Murphy schooling Harry about the difference between being Irish and being British has been circulated online after the release of "Oppenheimer".

In the viral clip, Harry asks the "Peaky Blinders" actor, "So you are British".

"No I'm Irish," responds Murphy. Harry says "Ah yeah I know British."

"No no I am Irish. It's a big difference," says the actor.

The video turned out to be fake as Twitter's readers added context says, "This is a digitally altered video. Murphy's spoken response is actually taken from an audio interview conducted during promotion of Inception.



