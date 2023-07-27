 
Prince Harry lost William after he became 'Windsor country bumpkin' for Kate

July 27, 2023

Prince Harry and Prince William lost their connection after the entry of Kate Middleton, says expert.

Tina Brown notes the brothers were really close to each other before before Kate entered the picture 

She writes in her book The Palace Papers: "Though they were still 'incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out a lot", Harry began to feel regretful over his once-close bond with his elder brother. She added: "[Harry] mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William."

Ms Brown added: "Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother's obsession with his in-laws. Bucklebury [The Middleton's home] world bored Harry to tears."

She continued: "[William and Kate] had a tight unit, and William [became] a full-on Windsor country bumpkin." 

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011. The couple is parents to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

