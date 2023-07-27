Is Ariana Grande dating 'The SpongeBob' star Ethan Slater?

Ariana Grande has reportedly called off her marriage with estranged husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande, after her rumoured separation with husband Dalton Gomez, has reportedly started dating the Broadway musical show The SpongeBob actor Ethan Slater.

According to the sources, Ethan has filed for a divorce from his wife, Lily Jay. He filed the paperwork for divorce on July 26 in New York, however, the reason for the divorce has not been revealed yet.

But rumours have it that the Wicked actor is dating American singer Ariana, who recently called off her three-year-old marriage with estranged husband Dalton.

Some close sources informed US Magazine that: “Ariana and Ethan are dating; however, things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,.”

“Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other, but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Ethan and Ariana met while shooting for the adaptation of Wizard of Oz. The duo felt so connected during the filming, that they couldn’t hide their feelings for each other on the set.

“Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful. They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it”, claimed sources.

The 31-year-old actor’s wife found out about her husband’s alleged romance before the news broke.

Sources further revealed: “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have not yet commented on their rumoured romance.