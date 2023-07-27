Britney Spears memoir: Singer prioritizes relationships over truth

Britney Spears proved she is on a healing journey by omitting “nasty” content about her mother Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears from her forthcoming memoir The Woman In Me.

According to Daily Mail, neither Lynne nor Jamie asked the Mind Your Business hitmaker to remove any passages from her book about their troubled relationship.

The popstar did so after she reconciled with her mother and sister recently and did not want to make matter worse by sharing anything she wrote while she was angry with them.

An insider spilt to the outlet that Britney was enraged at her family for what they did during her 13-year-long conservatorship and was “desperate was answers” when she penned her autobiography.

Now, as she has resolved her issues with her Lynne and Jamie, who are also helping her as she heals herself from years-long trauma, there is no need for the world to know the omitted details.

“Britney was not asked by Lynne or Jamie Lynn to remove some of the nasty stuff she'd written about them,” the insider said. “It was her own choice to do this.”

“When [the book] was written, Britney did not have contact with [Lynne and Jamie Lynn],” the insider added. “She was angry, desperate for answers and had just come out of 13 years of living hell.”

“She didn't understand why they didn't save her,” the insider said of Lynne and Jamie, who did not help Britney after her dad James Spears put her in the legal binding.

“But she has since let all of this go. She is healing and her mom and sister are helping, and healing, too. Her relationship with Jamie Lynn is the best it has ever been.”

The source went on to add that after reuniting with her younger sister, Britney and Jamie “made a pact to not ever throw each other under the bus and keep everything family related within their three-woman family.

“There will be no more books after this,” the insider added referring to Jamie’s 2022 book Things I Should Have Said in which she made scathing accusations about Britney.

However, they have now befriended and their relationship is “the best it's ever been,” the source said, adding, “Britney and Jamie made a pact to not ever throw each other under the bus.”