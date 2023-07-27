Kylie Jenner’s candid confession about breast surgery:‘regrets it all’

Kylie Jenner confessed to going for breast augmentation surgery at the tender age of 19.

The 25-year-old shared her regret of undergoing breast surgery in the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, insisting earlier this season that she only had, 'fillers.'



But while speaking with her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou on the new episode, she admitted to getting her breasts done...though she does regret it.

'Also, you know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of like having Stormi, not thinking I would like have a child when I was 20, like they were still healing,' Kylie admitted.

She added, 'I had beautiful breasts, , just gorgeous,, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.'

'I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children,' she added, before adding her new reservations about plastic surgery, now that she's a mother.

'But yeah obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,' Kylie admitted.

'I mean, she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be like the best mom and the best example for her and I just I wish I could like be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything,' Kylie admitted

This admission comes after multiple times that Jenner denied claims that she had her breasts done.