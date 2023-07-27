Travis Kelce's amusing 'Swiftie' move at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is drawing immense attention, with fans known as Swifties engaging in the tradition of wearing friendship bracelets to her concerts. Among the attendees was Travis Kelce, a football star playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, who took an interesting approach to catch Taylor's attention.

During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on July 7, Travis Kelce decided to shoot his shot in the most Swiftie way possible. Following the fans' tradition, he brought friendship bracelets, with his "number" on them, as a gift for the pop singer. However, Taylor's pre-show routines appeared to create a barrier, and Kelce was unable to interact with her.

In his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce discussed the encounter with his brother, Jason Kelce, revealing the reason for the missed opportunity. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he said.

Kelce also shared with his brother the significance of friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift's concerts, expressing, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

While he received several bracelets from other fans during the event, his wish to present one to Taylor Swift himself remained unfulfilled.